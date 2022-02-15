Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPCE shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPCE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.14. 15,856,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,137,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $57.51.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

