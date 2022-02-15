Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vishay Intertechnology reported fourth quarter results wherein earnings and revenues grew year over year. Robust resistor, diode, MOSFET, capacitor, inductor and opto product lines drove the top-line growth during the reported quarter. Further, recovery in the automotive sector and a strong momentum across the medical and military markets remained positives. Additionally, robust magnetics continued to drive the company’s specialty business. Notably, growing momentum across the areas of power transmission and electro cars with the help of robust capacitors remains a tailwind. However, coronavirus pandemic-induced uncertainty and economic volatility remain headwinds for the company. Further, intensifying competition poses a serious risk to the company’s market position. The stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Separately, Cowen dropped their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of VSH opened at $19.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $843.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 13.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

