Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Short Interest Update

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a growth of 171.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In related news, Director Ira Liran bought 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,667.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,805,452.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 94,000 shares of company stock worth $969,052 in the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $8,715,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,702,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,488,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COCO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

NASDAQ COCO opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

