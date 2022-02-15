Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) versus iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Critical Survey

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vitality Biopharma and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitality Biopharma N/A -116.79% -71.85% iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A

0.3% of Vitality Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Vitality Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vitality Biopharma and iSpecimen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitality Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00

iSpecimen has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 308.16%. Given iSpecimen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than Vitality Biopharma.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vitality Biopharma and iSpecimen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitality Biopharma $260,000.00 51.20 -$880,000.00 N/A N/A iSpecimen $8.18 million 5.23 -$4.65 million N/A N/A

Vitality Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iSpecimen.

Summary

iSpecimen beats Vitality Biopharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitality Biopharma

Malachite Innovations, Inc. engages in unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders. It operates through Pharmaceutical Operations and Clinical Operations segments. The Clinical Operations segment focuses on treating patients suffering from addiction and dependency. The Pharmaceutical Operations segment engages in research and development primarily related to the Company’s cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by Avtar S. Dhillon and Robert T. Brooke on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen, Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

