Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) versus Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Critical Contrast

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) and Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Voestalpine and Davide Campari-Milano, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voestalpine 3 5 1 0 1.78 Davide Campari-Milano 2 6 3 0 2.09

Voestalpine presently has a consensus target price of $25.03, suggesting a potential upside of 250.07%. Davide Campari-Milano has a consensus target price of $12.70, suggesting a potential upside of 3.21%. Given Voestalpine’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Voestalpine is more favorable than Davide Campari-Milano.

Profitability

This table compares Voestalpine and Davide Campari-Milano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voestalpine 5.98% 13.76% 5.31% Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Voestalpine has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Voestalpine and Davide Campari-Milano’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voestalpine $13.15 billion 0.49 $49.17 million $1.06 6.75 Davide Campari-Milano $2.28 billion 6.23 $241.29 million N/A N/A

Davide Campari-Milano has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Voestalpine.

Summary

Voestalpine beats Davide Campari-Milano on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry. The High Performance Metals division manufactures tool steel, offers heat treatment and coating services as well as warehousing and preprocessing of special steels. The Metal Engineering division includes the manufacture of rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, seamless tubes, and welding filler materials. The Metal Forming division focuses on developing special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, punched, and roll-profiled parts. The Other division is comprised of the holding company, several group finance, and raw materials purchasing companies as well as one personal services company, and the group-information technology companies. The company was founded on May 13, 1938 and is headqu

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew. The company was founded by Gaspare Campari in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy.

