Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 25,000 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $521,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of VG stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.96, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.92.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.
Vonage Company Profile
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vonage (VG)
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.