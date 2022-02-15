Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Issues Earnings Results

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded up $2.56 on Tuesday, reaching $43.30. 48,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,424. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -69.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

