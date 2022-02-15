Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VNO stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.20. The company had a trading volume of 57,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.77. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.34 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

