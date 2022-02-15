Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 17,438 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,438 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $2,233,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $70,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,438 shares of company stock worth $94,941,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. DA Davidson boosted their target price on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DoorDash from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.89.

NYSE DASH opened at $97.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of -0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.74. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.96 and a 52 week high of $257.25.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.