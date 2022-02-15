Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86,266 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Ultra Clean worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UCTT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after buying an additional 582,447 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at $24,580,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 66.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 502,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,985,000 after buying an additional 201,053 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 110.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after buying an additional 197,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at $6,070,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.