Voya Investment Management LLC Has $8.42 Million Stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,729 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.94% of Harmonic worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 25.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $934.39 million, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $12.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

HLIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

