Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,956 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 258.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 47,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 34,530 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,404,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,816,000 after purchasing an additional 413,477 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IR opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

