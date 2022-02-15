Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 236,168 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 237,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 236,168 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Summit Materials worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 25.0% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 564,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 31,322 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 30.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 52,227 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 78.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $41.46.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

