Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE:WNC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.11. 4,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $21.63.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $87,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $35,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $358,381. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,631,000 after buying an additional 43,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,244,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,095,000 after buying an additional 24,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after buying an additional 40,822 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after buying an additional 431,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after buying an additional 288,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

