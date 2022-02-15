Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Trading Up 1%

Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) was up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.23. Approximately 246,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 368,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Wallbox in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox Company Profile (NYSE:WBX)

Wall Box Chargers S.L. is a technology company. It provides electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions. The Company operates principally in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Wall Box Chargers S.L., formerly known as Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Barcelona.

