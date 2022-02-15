Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.78 million. Weber’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:WEBR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,245. Weber has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Weber in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Weber by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Weber during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

