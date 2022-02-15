Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $10.22. Weber shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 2,431 shares.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WEBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Weber during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Weber during the third quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Weber during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weber during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Weber during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Weber Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

About Weber (NYSE:WEBR)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

