Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.75.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $135.94 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

