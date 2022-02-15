Wedbush Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Micron Technology in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

NASDAQ MU opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $100.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,042,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $190,220,000 after purchasing an additional 571,305 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 173,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 47,653 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.