Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 883,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,647 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.6% of Moore Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $41,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

WFC stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.79. 416,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,877,695. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.