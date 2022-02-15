Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives C$14.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.79.

WDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$93,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at C$219,612.60. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$169,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,780 shares in the company, valued at C$130,758.60.

WDO stock traded up C$0.55 on Monday, reaching C$13.33. 567,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,810. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$7.78 and a one year high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.67.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

