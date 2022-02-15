West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WST stock opened at $383.68 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

