Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Alliance Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $11.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.
WAL stock opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $78.74 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.33.
Several research firms recently commented on WAL. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.55.
In other news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 132.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,143 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $19,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Western Alliance Bancorporation
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
