Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $11.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

WAL stock opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $78.74 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.33.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WAL. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.55.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 132.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,143 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $19,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

