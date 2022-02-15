Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (MNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 1st

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.1% over the last three years.
Shares of MNP opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $16.90.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.
