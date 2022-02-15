Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (MNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 1st

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.1% over the last three years.

Shares of MNP opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $16.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

