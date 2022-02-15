Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Shares Gap Down to $42.42

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.42, but opened at $40.79. Wheaton Precious Metals shares last traded at $41.38, with a volume of 36,984 shares.
WPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (NYSE:WPM)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
