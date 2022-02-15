Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Shares Gap Down to $42.42

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.42, but opened at $40.79. Wheaton Precious Metals shares last traded at $41.38, with a volume of 36,984 shares.

WPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 180,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 113,334 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,865,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

