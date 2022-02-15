Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Billion

Brokerages expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to announce sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.54 billion and the lowest is $5.46 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $23.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.13 billion to $23.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.93 billion to $24.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.64 EPS.

WHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.23.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $41,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $196.62. The company had a trading volume of 566,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,284. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.29. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $183.75 and a 1 year high of $257.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.