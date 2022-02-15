Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Set at C$12.50 by Raymond James

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) received a C$12.50 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WCP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.81.

Shares of TSE WCP traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,393,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,529. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.94. The firm has a market cap of C$5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.71. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,533,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,355,406.60. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong bought 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,134,955.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 72,640 shares of company stock worth $535,232.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

