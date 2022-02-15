Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WIT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

WIT stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.47. 135,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,782. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wipro has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Wipro’s payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,590,000 after purchasing an additional 383,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Wipro by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,235,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,901,000 after purchasing an additional 213,709 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Wipro by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,915,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,694,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,338,000 after purchasing an additional 419,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wipro by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,617,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,941,000 after purchasing an additional 620,454 shares during the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

