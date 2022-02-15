Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Bought by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

