Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Woolworths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of WLWHY stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. Woolworths has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $4.46.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

