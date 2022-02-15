Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Update

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the January 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE WF traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,539. Woori Financial Group has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 810,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,524,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

