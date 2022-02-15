Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives $130.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Workiva by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after acquiring an additional 47,738 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Workiva by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $115.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day moving average of $135.55. Workiva has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $173.24.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

