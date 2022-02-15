Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 800 ($10.83) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Workspace Group to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 670 ($9.07) to GBX 850 ($11.50) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($13.06) to GBX 920 ($12.45) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.21) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 907 ($12.27).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

WKP opened at GBX 761.50 ($10.30) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 823.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 855.40. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.28. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 713.50 ($9.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 979 ($13.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is -0.26%.

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.