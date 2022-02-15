XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Stake Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 1,164.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 53,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider John Yogi Spence bought 4,000 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $34,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John P. Mcgarrity sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $101,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE XFLT opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

