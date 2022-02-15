Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Xcel Energy reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

XEL stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.21. The stock had a trading volume of 76,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,466. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,459,000 after acquiring an additional 307,473 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,992,000 after acquiring an additional 642,869 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,108,000 after acquiring an additional 222,630 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

