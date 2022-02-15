Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will report sales of $10.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.83 million and the lowest is $8.76 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported sales of $20.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $82.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $100.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $104.59 million, with estimates ranging from $45.82 million to $156.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YMAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

YMAB stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $8.10. 1,478,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,768. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $353.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 64,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $447,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $65,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 547,626 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,514. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,169 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,604 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

