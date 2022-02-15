Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Yamaha from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Yamaha stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. Yamaha has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $69.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.07.

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

