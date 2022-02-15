Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Yellow Pages stock opened at C$14.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$396.14 million and a P/E ratio of 5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.95. Yellow Pages has a twelve month low of C$11.47 and a twelve month high of C$15.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.10.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$70.92 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages will post 1.3600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

