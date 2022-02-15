Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.06 Million

Equities analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) will report sales of $45.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chimerix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110,000.00 and the highest is $90.00 million. Chimerix posted sales of $1.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,923.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full-year sales of $31.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 million to $90.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $77.87 million, with estimates ranging from $48.22 million to $100.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chimerix.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $11.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth $24,760,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth $12,380,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chimerix by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,379 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Chimerix by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,150,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,691,000 after purchasing an additional 967,507 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chimerix by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,580,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,879,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

