Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to Post $13.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will announce earnings of $13.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.15 to $14.11. Credit Acceptance reported earnings per share of $11.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $47.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.84 to $51.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $50.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $49.11 to $52.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.75 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $433.20.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total transaction of $4,539,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total transaction of $6,609,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,354 shares of company stock worth $12,702,993. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 23,250.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 288.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $536.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,105. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $605.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $608.22. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $346.49 and a 1 year high of $703.27. The company has a quick ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

