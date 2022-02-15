Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will report $401.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $385.00 million and the highest is $416.00 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $343.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.46.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $139.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $119.10 and a 12 month high of $169.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

