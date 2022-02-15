Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report sales of $51.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.98 million and the highest is $51.70 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $53.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year sales of $209.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.76 million to $212.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $220.15 million, with estimates ranging from $217.10 million to $223.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

GSBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $37,533.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $286,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 180.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 30,954 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 135.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBC stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $61.18. The company had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $61.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average is $56.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

