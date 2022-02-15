Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Post $1.52 EPS

Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Synchrony Financial reported earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.03. 5,273,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,516,584. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,423,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,398,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,504,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,052,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

