Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Post $1.52 EPS

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Synchrony Financial reported earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.03. 5,273,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,516,584. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,423,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,398,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,504,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,052,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.