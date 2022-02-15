Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $437.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will post sales of $437.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $510.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $364.14 million. Boston Beer posted sales of $460.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boston Beer.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.20.

Boston Beer stock traded down $10.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $422.38. 180,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,374. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $477.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.36. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 0.72. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $404.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after acquiring an additional 176,197 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,219,000 after acquiring an additional 143,528 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,627,000 after acquiring an additional 129,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,500,000 after acquiring an additional 90,109 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

