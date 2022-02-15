Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to Post $3.78 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will report earnings of $3.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.25. TransDigm Group reported earnings of $2.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $15.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $17.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $22.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.55 to $24.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $7.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $630.74. The stock had a trading volume of 242,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,514. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $623.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.04. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $552.72 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,287,435 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,407,000. Altarock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,257,000 after purchasing an additional 179,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,402,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

