Zacks: Analysts Expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will report $36.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.70 million and the highest is $37.32 million. CareCloud reported sales of $32.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year sales of $138.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.80 million to $138.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $154.05 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $159.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CareCloud.
In other CareCloud news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $78,185. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ MTBC traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $6.19. 73,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,273. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $92.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $11.33.
About CareCloud
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
