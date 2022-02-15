Zacks: Analysts Expect HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HSBC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. HSBC reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HSBC will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HSBC.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 500 ($6.77) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.75.

NYSE:HSBC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 299,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HSBC has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $154.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 482.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 72.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in HSBC by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

