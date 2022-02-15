Zacks: Analysts Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.78 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will report $3.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.85 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $15.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.73 billion to $15.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.11 billion to $16.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $640,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 12.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 56.3% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $219.17 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $196.36 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

