Zacks: Analysts Expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to post $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.45. Rockwell Automation reported earnings per share of $2.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $10.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $11.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,443 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,874 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROK opened at $268.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.25. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

