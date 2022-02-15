Zacks: Analysts Expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Announce $0.90 EPS

Brokerages forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.99. TransUnion reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $100.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.